Levy, Irwin
Irwin B. Levy, Denver. Dedicated, loving, caring and a man of character. Graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 1955. Was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Savage, stationed in Seattle from 1955-1958. Attended the Colorado school of medicine from 1958-1962. Interned at William Beaumont Army Hospital 1962-1963. Was in the private practice of Psychiatry, and also served as Medical Director of the Arapahoe Mental Health Center and later as Psychiatric Consultant to Excelsior Youth Center. Husband of Rita Levy. Father of Gail (Joel) Stine and Paul (Patricia) Levy. Grandfather of Benjamin (Theresa) Whittington, Sarah Ronoh and Benjamin, Talor & Joshua Levy. Great-grandfather of Brimin & Azii Ronoh and Norah & Elise Whittington. Private service Thursday at 2PM. Visit FeldmanMortuary.com for livestream info. Contributions to Temple Sinai.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 3, 2020.