Isaac Samora
1933 - 2020
Samora, Isaac
04/18/1933 - 04/27/2020

Born in Pryor, Colorado, Isaac was the beloved husband of Mary Ellen Samora, father of Bill Streeter (Rose) and was survived by his siblings Enoch (Frances) Samora, Pricilla Espinosa, Eloy (Lisa) Samora, Larry Samora and Sarah Salazar. Ike was a grandfather of six. He is Preceded in death by Able Jr., Aaron, Lee Noah, sister Velma, and parents Abel Sr. and Fay Marie Samora. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.




Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
