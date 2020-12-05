Trujillo, Isabel03/06/1939 - 12/02/2020Isabel Rose Trujillo went to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. At the age of 81 she passed in her home surrounded by family. Isabel was born to Joe (Ben) and Domitila Maes in Taos, New Mexico and was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and Frank (Victor) and one sister, Stella. She was the loving wife of Mike Trujillo for 64 years, married on January 28, 1956. Together they had five children, John Trujillo, Vicki (Mark) Spiva, Pat (Kelly) Trujillo, Evelyn (Felix) Hale and Tina (Mario) Lopez. She is a Grandmother to Anthony (Jennifer) Trujillo, Anna (Abel) Montoya, Andrew (Jenny) Trujillo, Michelle (Jeremy) Bartell, Kristen (Kevin) Eddy, Seth Spiva, Kasha (Bobby) Garneau, Derrick (Christina) Trujillo and, Great-grandmother to Taylor, Isaiah, Isabella, Lucas, Emma, Jaxon, Payton, Maddie, Esias, Janaea, Jazzmine, Alex, Ezekiel, and Olivia. Putting her faith and family first was most important to Isabel. Together with Mike, they regularly attended mass at St. Mark's Catholic Church and prayed the Rosary every night. She always looked forward to large family gatherings and holidays where we shared our lives and love. She was involved with and participated in numerous family activities, including birthdays, weddings, graduations, and athletics. She loved to travel, visiting new places and most importantly being with her family. Her strong faith and family values will live on in her family. We are all very blessed to have her live on in our lives and hearts. We are proud to call her wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has paved the way for her family to one day join her in eternal life with Christ the Lord. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Little Sister of the Poor, 3629 W. 29th Ave Denver, CO 80211. Attn: Sister Joseph Marie. Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."