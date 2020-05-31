Burchfield, Isabelle A.July 10, 1926 - May 23, 2020Isabelle Anne Burchfield was known for her outgoing personality, and her engaging sense of humor. She died peacefully May 23, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 93, at home, surrounded by her family.Isabelle Barnhart was a native of Goshen, Indiana, and attended the University of Indiana with participation in Delta Gamma and Theta Sigma Phi sororities. It was at IU she met John (Jack) Burchfield, whom she married in 1947. They moved to Denver in 1953. She was active for many years in work supporting the Episcopal Diocese, especially the Altar Society at St. Luke's Hospital. She was a member at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.As a member at Columbine Country Club, she was chair of the ladies 18-hole golf group. During her lifetime she also bowled a 600-series, not an easy feat for a woman at the time. Following Jack's retirement, they traveled extensively. Jack preceded her in death in 2007, as did her sister, Mary Louise Seward.Isabelle is survived by her sons, John Jr. and Dean (Nancy), two grandchildren, Katherine Ogdon (Dan) and Timothy (Lindsey), and four great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Charlotte and Alice Ogdon, and Riley Burchfield, all of the Denver area.Private graveside services have been conducted at Fort Logan National Cemetery, where Mrs. Burchfield is interred next to her husband. When large gatherings are allowed, a Celebration of Life will mark Isabelle's cherished life.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor Center for Blind Children, 2550 Roslyn St., Denver, CO 80238. The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care provided Isabelle by Agape Hospice and Palliative Care.