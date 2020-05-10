Griego, Isido Tomas 'Tom'



Tom was born on October 29, 1947 in Gallup, New Mexico and passed away on May 2, 2020 at his home in Arvada, Colorado.

Tom taught Industrial Arts at Aurora's South Middle School and worked as an administrator at Hodgson's Middle School and Westminster High School.

He was a loving husband to Marilou and dedicated father and friend to his children Katharine and Patrik.

Services will be held on an undetermined later date.









