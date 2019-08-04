Denver Post Obituaries
|
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 834-7983
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church
Centennial, CO
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
at her home
Ivy Truhlar


1980 - 2019
Ivy Truhlar Obituary
Truhlar, Ivy
7/19/80 - 7/30/19

Ivy Maxey Truhlar, of Centennial, was 39 years old at the time of her death. She was an accomplished artist, a published writer of poetry, and a graduate of the Kansas City Art Institute. She had an endearing love of all living creatures, especially insects, dogs, and ocean mammals. She was the daughter of Robert and Doris Truhlar, also of Centennial, and the sister of Samara Taryle Williams, Brett Taryle and Holly Truhlar. She was also the guardian of two dogs, Gracie and Spike.
A funeral honoring Ivy is scheduled for Thursday, August 8 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Centennial. There will also be a reception and celebration of Ivy's life at her home on Saturday, August 10. For more information email [email protected] See her full obituary at fairmountfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019
