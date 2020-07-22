1/1
J. C. Sparkman
1932 - 2020
Sparkman, J C
Sept. 12, 1932 - July 16, 2020

A kind and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather passed away July 16, 2020 at the age of 87. His wife was by his side. JC was a pioneer in the cable television industry for over 50 years and still remained on three boards at the time of his death. He lived an amazing life with a work ethic matched by no other and a passion and love for his family that will live on in our hearts. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mable Sparkman. JC is survived by his wife Dolores, daughters Debra Urband (Tim Urband), Pam Barthels (Bruce Barthels) and son Michael Sparkman (Adele Sparkman). He is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, sister Velta Mae Graybeal and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic services are for the immediate family only. He will be honored on Friday July 24, 2020 at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The JC and Dolores Sparkman Cancer Fund, Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, 13123 E 16th Ave, B045, Aurora, CO 80045.




Published in www.denverpost.com from Jul. 22 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
