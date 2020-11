Taliaferro, Jack D.

July 7, 1921 - October 26, 2020



Jack D, Taliaferro died peacefully at the age of 99. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lue Taliaferro and survived by his son, daughter, 3 grandchildren and one great grandson. Jack served in the Navy during WWII and spent most of his career as an estimating manager at Martin Marietta Aerospace Co, A service will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery November 23, at 1:30.





