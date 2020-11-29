Henderson, Jack Douglas
06/10/1927 - 11/19/2020
On Thursday, November 19, 2020 Jack Douglas Henderson passed away peacefully in his sleep. Jack was a kind, earnest and stoic pillar of the community. He was an upstanding and honest man who loved and was loved by his family, and he will be missed dearly.
Jack was born in Grand Junction in 1927 to Clair and Laeta Henderson. The family moved to Denver in 1929 and settled first in Washington Park and later in Bonnie Brae. Jack was a paper boy, a soda jerk at Bonnie Brae Ice Cream and attended South High School where he excelled at both Football and Track for the Rebels.
He graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and later received his JD Degree at the University of Denver. He also served in the Navy at the end of World War II.
Jack was a pillar of the legal community and well respected by his peers and practiced law until the age of 85 as a sole proprietor. He was passionate about continuing his mothers work with the Red Cross. He served on the National Board of Governors and as President of the Denver Red Cross for many years and represented the organization in a case before the Supreme Court of the United States, which of course he won.
Over the course of many years he served on a number of Boards, including the Colorado Trust, and Westcore Funds. He was a member of the Denver Country Club for 48 years and served the Club as President and as a Board member many times over the years. Jack loved to play golf and achieved a hole in one, won the 7th Flight Championship in 1993 and the Father Son tournament twice. He was also an avid and active skier well into his 80's.
Jack was a kind man and true gentleman all of his life. He was a happy and content man which all could see in the sparkle of his blue eyes and the smile on his face.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 47 years, Barbara Henderson, daughters Susan Henderson, Lyn Henderson Olbrich and his stepson Mark Williams. He had six grandchildren, Kelsey McNeill, Ryan Olbrich, Olivia Cox, Keaton Cox, Kendall Williams and Megan Williams and his great grandchildren, Kinney McNeill, Ellie McNeill and Scout Finley; his sister JoAn Mitchell, brother in-law Dr. James Mitchell, three nephews and a niece.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 10, 2021 for those who would like to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations be made to The Red Cross or The Alzheimer's Association
.
