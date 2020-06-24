Jack Edward Roth
1930 - 2020
Roth, Jack Edward
10/11/1930 - 06/08/2020

Jack E. Roth took his final roadtrip June 8, 2020, at the age of 89. Born on October 11, 1930 in Fairplay, Colorado to David C. and Mary G. (Barlow) Roth, he was a 4th generation Coloradoan, was raised on the family ranch, and served his country for 3 years as a Corporal MP in the Army. Jack then returned home and began a 41 year career in the trucking industry, starting as a driver, advancing to dispatcher, and eventually Vice-President of Operations. He earned numerous awards from the Motor Carriers and CDOT for his dedication to safety and improving trucking efficiency.

Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marion (Long) Roth, daughters June (Doug) Splain, Gineva (Terry) McKinney, and son Jack B. Roth. He was devoted to his "piddlewit" grandchildren Colby, Caleb (Melissa), Corey (Destiny) McKinney, and Christian, Benjamin, Sarah, and Micah Splain, and a great-granddaughter, Matilda McKinney. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
