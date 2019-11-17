|
Hollis, Jack Harvey
10/1/1921 - 11/11/2019
Jack H. Hollis, 98, passed on 11/11/19. Faithful husband of the late Ruth Hollis; father of Carol Knitter (Geoff) and David Hollis (Barbara Nielson); grandfather of Jay Knitter, Emily and Rachel Hollis, great-grandfather of Bryson and Lucas Knitter, brother-in-law of Richard Bradley and loving uncle. Memorial service and burial at Ft. Logan Natl. Cem. on 11/25/19 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jeffco Action Center.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019