Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Logan Natl. Cem.
Jack Harvey Hollis


1921 - 2019
Hollis, Jack Harvey
10/1/1921 - 11/11/2019

Jack H. Hollis, 98, passed on 11/11/19. Faithful husband of the late Ruth Hollis; father of Carol Knitter (Geoff) and David Hollis (Barbara Nielson); grandfather of Jay Knitter, Emily and Rachel Hollis, great-grandfather of Bryson and Lucas Knitter, brother-in-law of Richard Bradley and loving uncle. Memorial service and burial at Ft. Logan Natl. Cem. on 11/25/19 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jeffco Action Center.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019
