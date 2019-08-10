|
|
Kingery, Jack
January 18, 1937 - July 29, 2019
Jack Kingery passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 surrounded by his children after a brief battle with thyroid cancer. He was born on January 18, 1937 to Edwin and Pete Kingery in Des Moines, IA. Jack is survived by his brother William and his wife Lee Anne, daughter Jill and her husband John, son John and his wife Traci, and son Jeff, granddaughter Jordan and her husband Addison and their daughter Nova, grandsons Grant, Corydon, Alex, and Jack. Jack attended Iowa State University where he met Patricia, his wife of 56 years. After graduation he joined Johns-Manville in Chicago. Shortly after, he attended Harvard Business School where he graduated with distinction in 1966 then returned to JM until 1986. In 1987 he acquired Arcturus Skylights and served as CEO until 2000. Jack was an avid sports fan. He cheered on his children and grandchildren in their games and closely followed the Rockies, Broncos, and Avalanche. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with Pat, and helping others through his church, Love INC, and through his neighborhood HOA groups. A memorial service will be held at St. James Presbyterian Church, 3601 Belleview Ave, Littleton, CO 80123 at 2:00 pm August 19, 2019 with a reception following.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019