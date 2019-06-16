|
Stern, Jack M.
4/2/1934 - 3/6/2019
Jack M. Stern of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, long-time attorney and financial counselor, passed away at his home on March 6, 2019, following a long illness. He was 84 years old.
Born on April 2, 1934, in Fargo, North Dakota, to the late Edith Stern and the late Morris Stern, Jack grew up in Perry, Iowa. He graduated summa cum laude in 1956 from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. At Iowa, he was a member of the scholastic fraternities Phi Eta Sigma and Beta Alpha Psi as well as a member of Omicron Delta Kappa, an honorary leadership fraternity.
Following his graduation from college, Jack moved from Iowa City to Chicago and joined the international accounting firm of Arthur Andersen & Co. in its tax department. Not long after establishing his professional practice at Arthur Andersen, Jack took a leave of absence from the firm in order to volunteer for military duty, enlisting in the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps in Washington, D.C. He devoted two years to military service before returning to Arthur Andersen, eventually transferring from Chicago to the firm's new office in Denver. There, Jack worked full time as a certified public accountant, and received promotion to manager in the tax division, while also attending law school at night. In 1964, Jack earned his juris doctor from the University of Denver College of Law. He graduated near the top of his class and was inducted into the Order of St. Ives.
Among his clients at Arthur Andersen, Jack provided tax, business, and later legal advice to Vickers Petroleum. He ultimately left Arthur Andersen to become counsel to the late Jack Vickers, managing various investments and companies for the Vickers family. Among notable transactions and accomplishments, Jack advised Vickers and a group of local investors in the acquisition of the region's first and original National Hockey League franchise, the Colorado Rockies.
In 1978, Jack became counsel to Hamilton Brothers Oil Company. He provided business, tax, and legal advice to the company until its sale. Jack then counseled Ferris Hamilton and advised Hamilton's individual and family business interests. In 1982, Jack established his own firm, providing investment, tax, and legal counsel, and he represented clients in a variety of business transactions, including venture capital, private equity, real estate, securities, and corporate acquisitions, until his retirement. During this period, Jack also assisted Jack Vickers in acquiring the land for, and founding, the Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. Castle Pines became the home to The INTERNATIONAL golf tournament, a feature on the PGA Tour from 1986 through 2006. Jack served as Secretary and General Counsel of Castle Pines Golf Club and The INTERNATIONAL during that time.
Jack's lifelong passion for sports also animated his involvement in community organizations. He assisted Vickers in expanding the University of Colorado's Flatirons Club, a fundraising arm for the athletics department. In addition, Jack helped establish, and served as president of, the Arapahoe Youth League, an organization for elementary school-age students to compete on baseball and football teams in suburban southeast Denver. Jack also volunteered on the boards of a number of local nonprofit organizations, including a charity assisting persons with hearing impairments. In addition to playing golf, Jack was passionate about spectator sports and was an enthusiastic fan (and original season ticket holder) of the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Avalanche. Jack also read widely, enjoyed card games, and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
Jack was the loving husband of, and is survived by, his wife of 56 years, Mary Louise Rowley Stern. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Stern. Jack also is survived by his two sons, Paul Stern (Kelly) of Littleton, Colorado, and Thomas Stern (Katherine), of Denver, and his two daughters, Lisa (Brian) Casey of Granger, Indiana, and Susan (Todd) Veihman, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He also was the most proud "Papa" of his twelve beloved grandchildren: Jack and Patrick Veihman; Maxwell, Emma, and Mary Katherine Stern; Caitlin, Sean, Jillian, and Kristen Casey; and Rowley, Callison, and Bryson Stern.
Friends and family members are invited and encouraged to attend the celebration of Jack's life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the Wellshire Golf Club in Denver, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name to the National Jewish Hospital of Denver, Colorado, would be welcome and most appreciated.
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019