Sampson, Jack ParkerAugust 30, 1926 - July 4, 2020Jack P. Sampson passed away last month at age 93. Born in Kansas City, MO, Jack attended Northeast High School where he was actively involved in student life and a member of the National Honor Society. He earned his Eagle Scout rank at 14-1/2, the youngest age possible.He joined the U.S. Navy in World War II as an apprentice seaman, was recalled to active duty during the Korean War, and retired in 1966 as a lieutenant commander. Jack earned a BA from the University of Colorado in 1950, the first family member to graduate from college. In Boulder he met his future wife, Jane Hargrove, whom he married in April 1951.A pioneer in the water and wastewater treatment industry, Jack started two companies in Denver, Goble Sampson (still in existence) and Water Control Corporation (now Coombs-Hopkins) from 1964-1996. He received the Arthur Sidney Bedell Award from the Rocky Mountain Water Environment Association (RMWEA) for "extraordinary personal service " to the industry.Jack was an avid backpacker and hunter. He took up skiing and sailing in his 40s; nothing made him happier than schussing down a ski slope or having the helm on a beam reach.Jack is survived by his children - Stephanie Sampson, Lakeway, TX; Mark Sampson, Aurora, CO; and Heather Fitzgerald, Colorado Springs, CO - as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the RMWEA college scholarship for science and engineering students. Make checks payable to RMWEA (memo line: Educational Grant donation) and send to RMWEA, c/o Redpoint Resources, 1566 Saint Paul St., Denver, CO 80206.Jack will be truly missed by those with whom he shared his passions, wit and wisdom. The memorial service is by invitation only due to COVID.