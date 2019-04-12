|
Dunn, Jack Ray
On Monday, April 8, 2019, Jack Ray Dunn, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at age 89.
Jack was born on February 28, 1930, in Newton, KS to Earl and Wilda (Giggy) Dunn. He joined the Army in 1951 and was trained as a paratrooper and fought as a Ranger in the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart and left the military as Sargent First Class. He attended Wichita State University studying Mechanical Engineering and honed his building skills over many years in his construction company. He married Luba Krawtzova, and they raised six children in Colorado.
Jack had a passion for vitality. His physical prowess was demonstrated as a youngster, and he excelled as a student athlete. This love of sports and nature continued throughout his life, and he was an avid sportsman, hunter, angler, skier, and golfer. He loved to joke with any and all and choose to see life as one of gratitude and abundance. He was an understated man who adored his family and was known for his quick wit, his twinkly blue eyes, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Luba preceded Jack in death in 1976. He never remarried and raised his six children alone. He is survived by his brother, Bill Dunn, his six children and his thirteen grandchildren: JP Dunn, Erica Houston, Hunter Melnick, Marko Melnick, Alex Karnes, Ashley Young, Jaime Payne, Hannah D'Egidio, Alena Payne, Arielle Angelovich Aziz, Aidan Angelovich, Gavin Dunn and Kyla Dunn. He was delighted by his four great-grandchildren: Sophia Payne, Kameron Karnes, Celine D'Egidio, Caroline Payne and Grace Payne.
A service will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 12:30 PM at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 5555 S. Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO 80111.
Flowers or donations may be sent to Horan & McConaty 1091 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 12, 2019