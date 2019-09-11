|
|
Reed, Jack
5/8/51 - 9/4/19
John Michael Reed born the 8th of May 1951 suddenly and unexpectedly fell victim to death of natural causes in the early morning hours on the 4th of September 2019. Jack as he was known was born in Chicago, Illinois and remained there until enlisting with the Army National Guard in April 1971 where he received training as a Medical Corpsman being Honorably Discharged in September 1977 while living in Denver. Jack was a loving husband, avid sportsman, animal lover, automobile enthusiast, and general "jack of all trades". He would always have a story or anecdote that he would interject into any conversation. Witty and stubborn are the two characteristics that will always stand out to us. If you knew him you may agree, likely why his lesson "do whatever you want…just don't get caught" will stay with us for eternity. Jack is survived by his wife of 26 years Peggy Esquibel-Reed, his adult son Aaron Reed (daughter-in law Jessica), grandchildren Morgan, Tate, and Cameron (daughter-in law Toni), his siblings Marianne (nephew Peter), Richard (sister-in law Mary and nephew Dan his spouse Devin), and Joseph (sister-in law Barbara), additionally by Arthur, Arthur Jr, Pat, and Tomas Esquibel and their families, and mother of his children Jo Anna Demarrais.
Jack was proceeded in death by his father Walter Reed, mother Margaret Reed, and son Brian Reed.
Services will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 2361 E 78th Ave., Denver, Colorado on the 16th of September, 2019 at 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the EOD Warrior Foundation http://www.eodwarriorfoundation.org/ or a charitable organization of your choice in honor of John Michael Reed.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 11, 2019