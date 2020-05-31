Briggs, Jack Tracy

9/29/1931 - 5/21/2020



Jack Tracy Briggs was born September 29, 1931 and died May 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Ruth E. Dean Briggs and his grandson Tracy.

He is survived by his wife Nancy E. Alcorn Briggs, his three children Jack K. Briggs and his wife Connie, David T. Briggs, and Cheryl L. Briggs-Vojtko, a sister Jane Carol Briggs Fuller and her husband Richard, seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Nancy's children Michele E. Mineo, David M. Mineo, and Tricia A.Mineo, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In retirement, Jack and Nancy returned to their hometown of Waterford, Pa. each spring to spend time with their family and friends as well as manage the family antique shop.

Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 112 W. 3rd Street, Waterford, PA 16441. A memorial service to be held at The Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church will be announced at a later date.





