Jack Vela


1929 - 2020
Jack Vela Obituary
Vela, Jack
11/14/1929 - 01/21/2020

Jack Duane Vela, age 90, passed away on January 21, 2020. He was born in Eckert, CO on November 14,1929 to Francis and Retta (Horn) Vela. He grew up in Telluride, CO, graduated from Telluride High School and attended Western Colorado University in Gunnison. He married Hazel Pilcher, his high school sweetheart, in 1950 and they raised three children. Jack worked in the mill at the Idarado Mining Co., and also worked and stayed at the boarding house above Bridal Veil Falls. He was later employed at the Telluride Iron Works and the family moved to Durango when the company relocated there. They later settled in Golden where he continued his trade as a skilled welder working in the fabrication department for the Adolph Coors Co. until retirement.
He enjoyed jeeping and spending time in the beautiful mountains on the Western Slope. He loved working in his shop surrounded by all his tools and countless projects. He could fix anything and had a special talent working with metal. He was a life member of the Elks and was recently awarded his 70 year pin. His favorite activities in retirement were ballroom dancing and weekly yoga classes.
Jack was a generous, kind-hearted and gentle man. He had a keen sense of humor and family and friends will always remember the twinkle in his eye. He was proud of his family history in Italy and Colorado.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Hazel and his son Steve. He will be greatly missed by his daughters Janet Childs and Julie Nealon (Jack); sister Sherry Rose; three grandchildren, Cassie Johnson (Chris), James Vela and Justin Vela; and two great grandchildren Alyssa and Cody Johnson.
As per his wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 28, 2020
