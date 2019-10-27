Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Jack W. Feurtado

Feurtado, Jack W.

Jack passed away on October 24, 2019 in Parker, Colorado. He is survived by his wife Violet, his children Karen (Brad) Fosnot, Jack (Mary) Feurtado, II, and Kristin (Shane) McPherson, his grandchildren, Stacia Fosnot, Bradley Fosnot, Jacob McPherson, and Nicholas McPherson. Jack was a CPA, who owned and operated his own business, "Jack W. Feurtado, CPA". A Memorial Service will be held on 5/8/2020, the place and time to be determined at a later date.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019
