|
|
Baker, Jacob Wesley "Jake"
January 18, 1982 - March 4, 2018
In Memoriam
Jacob Wesley "Jake" Baker, our son, brother and friend, was funny, kind, brave and generous. He was raised in Elmhurst, Illinois and settled in Denver.
Jake's special gifts were a disarming sense of humor and a big heart. He rallied us with his hands on his hips, a joke and a belly laugh. He cared deeply for his friends and family.
Jake attended Western Colorado University and was proud of his work as a geologist.
Jake had a passion for adventure. He touched ground on six continents, including his favorite place, Madagascar. He made friends across the street and across the globe.
Jake is survived and missed by Wesley and Suzanne Goldstein Baker, Lucas and Sally Ecklund-Baker, his niece and nephew, beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020