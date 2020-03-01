Home

POWERED BY

Jacob Wesley "Jake" Baker


1982 - 2018
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob Wesley "Jake" Baker Obituary
Baker, Jacob Wesley "Jake"
January 18, 1982 - March 4, 2018

In Memoriam

Jacob Wesley "Jake" Baker, our son, brother and friend, was funny, kind, brave and generous. He was raised in Elmhurst, Illinois and settled in Denver.

Jake's special gifts were a disarming sense of humor and a big heart. He rallied us with his hands on his hips, a joke and a belly laugh. He cared deeply for his friends and family.

Jake attended Western Colorado University and was proud of his work as a geologist.

Jake had a passion for adventure. He touched ground on six continents, including his favorite place, Madagascar. He made friends across the street and across the globe.

Jake is survived and missed by Wesley and Suzanne Goldstein Baker, Lucas and Sally Ecklund-Baker, his niece and nephew, beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -