Haughton, Jacqueline
11/11/1919 - 02/14/2019
Jacqueline (Jacquie) B. Haughton, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Collier Hospice Center in Wheat Ridge, CO. She was born November 11, 1929 in Memphis, Tennessee to D. Irene Miller and Dr. Charles H. Miller, Jr. At a young age her family moved to Wisconsin. She graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Development from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. As a young adult she later moved to Bethesda, Maryland, where she would eventually meet and marry the love of her life, Richard Alan Haughton. An educator and business woman, Jacquie Haughton had a lifelong dedication to many causes in her community. Her key education contributions included serving as an elected member to the State Board of Education for the State of Colorado as well as being a 16-year Board member of the Red Rocks Community College Foundation. Her largest accomplishment was raising a family as single mother while concurrently being Chairman, President and CEO of Industrial Expositions, Inc. that produced over 200 consumer shows in Colorado and Kansas during her career. Additionally, she served on the Lutheran Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and the Board of Lakeside National Bank. She had strong commitment to the Presbyterian Church U.S.A., where she served as a Deacon and Elder. She had a 50+ year commitment to the P.E.O. sisterhood and treasured the many life-long relationships with her P.E.O. sisters. She served on the Boards of Easter Seals, Girl Scouts, and the Denver Convention and Visitors Bureau. Jacquie was also one of the first female members of the Denver Rotary Club, which included recognition as a Paul Harris fellow. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Jacquie is survived by her children Jeff Haughton (Betsy) of North Carolina; Doug Haughton (Diane) of Portland, Oregon and Linda Card (Greg), Colorado; six beloved grandchildren who she adored - Elizabeth(Ellie) Haughton and Grace Haughton(NC), Rachel Haughton and Lucas Haughton(OR), Ethan Card and Andy Card(CO), and God daughter, Elsa Helmick Wolff; brother, Karl Miller (Utah) and sister-in-law Susan Miller(WI). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Above all, Jacquie cherished her family. In addition to her parents, Jacquie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Alan Haughton and her brother, Dr. Charles H. Miller lll. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary and Cemetery at 2pm. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to long term caregiver Debbie Williams and all the friends and staff who cared for her during her final years at Covenant Village, Gardens on Quail, Lutheran Hospital and the Collier Hospice Center.In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has designated the Red Rocks Community College Foundation for memorial contributions. Red Rocks Community College Foundation, 13300 W. 6th Ave., Box 1, Lakewood, CO 80228.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 24, 2019