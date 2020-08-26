Maiers, Jacqueline

10/28/1927 - 08/15/2020



Jacqueline Quick Maiers of Castle Rock, Colorado, passed away peacefully on August 15, age 92. She is survived by her three children, Meredith, Gregory, and Anthony (Scott), and two grandchildren, Geneva Schnabel and Marisa Maiers. Jackie was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Madeline and Harold Quick. As her father was in the oil industry, they lived for some time in Houston, Texas, and then Rangely, Colorado.



She met her husband, Ernest John Maiers in Rangely. They married and eventually settled in Golden, Colorado. Ernie sadly passed in 1990. She had one sister, Susie.



Jackie graduated from the University of Colorado, and worked for many years in the florist industry. She always loved flowers and gardens, and particularly enjoyed visiting Keukenhof in Holland a few years ago. Jackie loved to travel the world, seeing much of Europe, including Russia. She and Ernie visited Cuba just prior to the fall. Jackie enjoyed going on a number of cruises, including the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska.



Jackie lived a full and joyful life. She will be loved always and will be very much missed.





