|
|
Mintener, Jacqueline
Jacqueline Mintener, age 97, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in her apartment in the Brookdale, Lowry Community.
She was born on March 9, 1922 in Corbeil-Essonnes, France to Henri and Juliet Pollin. In April of 1945 she met Ralph Mintener, married him in April 1946 and arrived in the United States on June 24 1946 to begin a new chapter of her life.
She studied English literature at the University of Colorado, Denver campus, earning a bachelor's degree and a master's degree. She also studied theology at Saint Thomas Seminary in Denver. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Scholarship became her passion.
An accomplished painter, her Christmas cards will be missed.
She loved art and music, good food and good friends and, especially she loved Ralph.
She is survived by her brother John Pollin, her son Donald and her grandson Jeremiah.
A memorial service will be held at Saint John's Cathedral, 1350 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203 on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John's Cathedral or your favorite public broadcasting station.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 22, 2019