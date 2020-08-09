1/1
Jacqueline Shaffer
1925 - 2020
Shaffer, Jacqueline
02/01/1925 - 07/27/2020

Jacqueline ("Jackie") Morris Shaffer, 95, died peacefully July 27, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM.
She attended Denver University, majored in music and married art student Harrison L. Shaffer Jr. After college and the birth of 2 sons, they worked as teachers, with 4 years in the Belgian Congo for the Methodist Board of Missions. A daughter, Martha, was born there.
In 1960 they joined the Foreign Service and were assigned to Viet Nam, Nigeria, and the Philippines. They kept active in music and art abroad and into retirement in Denver. She played in the Jefferson Symphony and Evergreen Chamber Orchestra. She is survived by sons, Harrison of Tucson, and Paul (Susan) of Albuquerque, 2 granddaughters, Amanda and Evan, and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guest book for Jacqueline at www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Denver Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
