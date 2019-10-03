|
Horwitz, Jacquelyn A.
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Horwitz, Denver; formerly of St. Louis. Wife of the late Sidney William Horwitz. Mother of Teri M. Love, Tampa, FL, Dr. Lon R. (Mindy) Horwitz, Denver, and Dr. Todd A. Horwitz, Tampa, FL. Grandmother of Kelli Piercefield, Tristin Love, the late Tyler Love, Dr. Brittany R. Staples, Ian A. Staples, Hannah Ida Louise Horwitz, Jennifer Horwitz, and Cynthia Horwitz. Great-grandmother of Tyler & Dax Piercefield. Service and interment, St. Louis, Missouri. Contributions to St. Louis area Humane Society of Missouri and ASPCA.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019