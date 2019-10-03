Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
650 White Road
Chesterfield, MO
Horwitz, Jacquelyn A.

Jacquelyn "Jackie" Horwitz, Denver; formerly of St. Louis. Wife of the late Sidney William Horwitz. Mother of Teri M. Love, Tampa, FL, Dr. Lon R. (Mindy) Horwitz, Denver, and Dr. Todd A. Horwitz, Tampa, FL. Grandmother of Kelli Piercefield, Tristin Love, the late Tyler Love, Dr. Brittany R. Staples, Ian A. Staples, Hannah Ida Louise Horwitz, Jennifer Horwitz, and Cynthia Horwitz. Great-grandmother of Tyler & Dax Piercefield. Service and interment, St. Louis, Missouri. Contributions to St. Louis area Humane Society of Missouri and ASPCA.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
