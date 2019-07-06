Denver Post Obituaries
James A. Panagoulias Obituary
Panagoulias, James A.
1957 - 2019

James A. Panagoulias died peacefully at home on June 30, 2019. He was born in Nashua, NH to Fay and Andrew Panagoulias. Jim moved to Colorado in 2003. He had a kind and gentle spirit and his strong faith and optimism were an inspiration to everyone around him, especially during his courageous three and a half year battle with cancer. The joy of his life was his extended family and friends. He is survived by his sisters Evangeline, Cathy and Joanne, nephews Haridimos and Andrew and niece Maria. Jim loved the Boston Red Sox, camping and Bruce Springsteen. He will be missed. May his memory be eternal! Services will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda, Denver 80246. Trisagion: Sun., July 7th at 7:00 pm; Funeral: Mon., July 8th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Assumption Cathedral.
Published in Denver Post on July 6, 2019
