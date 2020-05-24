Elliott, James Albert
James Albert Elliott, 69, of Piqua, OH, died peacefully in his home Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 in Denver, CO. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Elliott; siblings, Judith Young, Thomas Elliott, Stephen Elliott and Kathleen Atterbury. Jim was the fourth child of the late Albert Milton Elliott and Bernadette Marie Laufer. He was a Vietnam veteran, a risk-taker, smile-giver and friend-maker until the last of his days. While there will not be a service during the current circumstances the family suggests honoring his spirit by performing a random act of kindness. May he forever be smiling down on us.
James Albert Elliott, 69, of Piqua, OH, died peacefully in his home Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020 in Denver, CO. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Elliott; siblings, Judith Young, Thomas Elliott, Stephen Elliott and Kathleen Atterbury. Jim was the fourth child of the late Albert Milton Elliott and Bernadette Marie Laufer. He was a Vietnam veteran, a risk-taker, smile-giver and friend-maker until the last of his days. While there will not be a service during the current circumstances the family suggests honoring his spirit by performing a random act of kindness. May he forever be smiling down on us.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.