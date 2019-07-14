|
|
HOWE, JAMES ALLEN
6/6/1933 - 7/8/2019
Jim Howe was a salesman. Anyone who knew Jim knew when he was in the building. Once, when his office building in Lodo was on fire, Jim told people filing out through the smoke "I don't want any heros". He wanted the insurance money. Jim was happiest in Las Vegas at the crap table or betting the horses. He was okay at golf. Later in life when he was asked what was the most important thing, Jim said "love". Jim Howe has left the building. We will always love you, Dad.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019