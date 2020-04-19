Walker, James Alvin "Jim" James Alvin "Jim" Walker passed away on April 4, 2020. He was 86. Jim was the founder of J.A. Walker Co. (Construction) and is the general contractor for some of Denver's most prominent buildings. He is survived by his wife Dorothy "Dot" and his children Ron, Bertram, Derrick, James Anthony, Belinda and Jomo Nkrumah, along with a host of grand kids and other relatives. Please share condolences at www.pipkinbraswell.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.