James Alvin "Jim" Walker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walker, James Alvin "Jim" James Alvin "Jim" Walker passed away on April 4, 2020. He was 86. Jim was the founder of J.A. Walker Co. (Construction) and is the general contractor for some of Denver's most prominent buildings. He is survived by his wife Dorothy "Dot" and his children Ron, Bertram, Derrick, James Anthony, Belinda and Jomo Nkrumah, along with a host of grand kids and other relatives. Please share condolences at www.pipkinbraswell.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
6601 East Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80230
(303) 996-0869
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved