Snell, James Arnold
10/16/1932 - 04/19/2019
James Arnold Snell, the son Finis and Mattie Snell, was born on Oct. 16, 1932 in Cordell, Oklahoma. The only boy with six older sisters, Arnold grew up in the days of the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. Upon graduation from high school, Arnold served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1955 as an air traffic controller. Following an Honorable Discharge, Arnold graduated from Oklahoma State in 1958 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, and a Petroleum Engineering minor. He began a long career in the oil industry, serving with Amoco (Wyoming, New Mexico), Dome Petroleum (Canada), Stauffer Oil and Gas (Denver), Maxus Energy (Dallas), before retiring as Vice President of Diamond Shamrock (Texas). He was respected in the industry for his knowledge and ability, but more importantly, for the impact he had on many co-workers and friends.
Arnold's biggest joy was his family. After meeting his loving wife Dorothy in 1951, they wed in 1955 and were married for 61 years. They had two children and six grandchildren. Arnold and Dorothy were avid collectors of antique carnival glass, belonging to, and supporting many clubs throughout the U.S.
A man of profound generosity and compassion, Arnold will be deeply missed and remembered by friends and family. He is preceded in death by his six sisters, wife Dorothy in 2016, and son James in 2017, he is survived by son Jon and wife Angie, and grandchildren Benjamin, Daniel, Timothy, Rebekah, and Anna Snell of Midland, TX and grandson James Michael of Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019