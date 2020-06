Adams, James B., IIIJames B. Adams III, 70, a devoted husband, loving father and generous friend passed away April 26, 2020. He was born October 22, 1949, to James B. Adams II and Vera (Clark) Adams in Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lourdes Adams; daughter, Yadeira Burnett (Aaron); son, James B. Adams IV; sisters Deidre Pilgrim, Marilyn McEachin (Wayne), and Celeste Farquharson; two grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. James enjoyed spending time with family and friends, often over meals or a bar-b-que. He was an unwavering fan to both the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies as well as an avid outdoorsman. The memorial service will be held virtually June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m.