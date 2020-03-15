|
|
Cannon, James "Jim"
January 27, 1960 - March 8, 2020
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, James Ragsdale Cannon passed away at the age of 60. Jim graduated from Bear Creek High School in Lakewood, the University of California at San Diego and the Daniels School of Business at the University of Denver. Jim was president of Cannon Land Company, which has operated in Weld County since the 1950's. He had a life full of adventure - mountain climbing, skiing, scuba diving and traveling with his family and friends. He was an avid disc golfer who designed and built two championship disc golf courses, where he hosted many prestigious tournaments. Jim compiled a world-class comic collection. A skilled storyteller, juggler and athlete, Jim loved to entertain everyone around him and approached every day as one full of possible stories to later recount to his fans. He went further by writing plays, several were produced in Denver and one, Sports Talk 2000, was awarded "Best New Play" by Westword. Jim was the family's leader, handling all questions and problems and working hard to make everyone's life better. Jim was brilliantly creative, unusually generous and the kindest person to all that knew him, credited by people close to him as "the person who taught them how to have fun."
Jim's innate skill for building deep and long-lasting friendships meant his vast network of friends spanned his childhood, high school, college, and professional years. Jim's humor and good nature were immediately memorable and respected by all.
Jim will be remembered by his loving family including his wife of 31 years, Karen Beer Cannon, and daughters Sophie and Phoebe. He is also survived by his mother, Sue McCan Cannon, sisters Maggie (Mitch) Morrissey and Claudia (David) Knudsen, brother Kerry (Susan) Cannon, nephews Patrick (Yuki) Cannon, Sam (Hailey) Cannon, Mitchell Morrissey, Brenden Beer, and nieces Madeline Morrissey and Emi Beer. Jim was preceded in death by his father George R. Cannon and his brother George R. Cannon, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. John's Cathedral, 1350 N. Washington St., Denver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Jim's memory be sent to the Horizons Program at Colorado Academy, 3800 S. Pierce Street, Denver, CO 80235.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 15, 2020