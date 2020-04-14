|
Ralston, James Dale
09/28/1948 - 04/02/2020
James Dale Ralston, 71, passed away at home in Denver, CO with wife Mimi, and son Jason by his side. Born in 1948 in Chehalis, Washington, Jim is a loving son of the late Ralph Dempsey Ralston and Opal Delight (West) Ralston. Cherished brother of Sharon Skinner (Ted) and Don Ralston (Frosty).
He has been the beloved & cherished husband of Maureen "Mimi" (Haley) Dowling Ralston and devoted, beloved father of Jason Ralston (Rochelle). Also a loving grandfather to Jordan Fleharty (McKenzie, kids: Brooklyen & Christian), Bret, Haley & Zach. Beloved uncle of nieces & nephews.
Jim was a very accomplished long-distance truck driver with a strong work ethic and deep faith in God. He was a devoted husband and father, dedicated to his family and country. Honorably Discharged after serving in Vietnam as a Sergeant E-5.
Due to current restrictions funeral services will be private, with a larger celebration to be at a later date. Please send donations to s.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 14, 2020