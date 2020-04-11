|
|
Dozier Jr., James
"Duke"
April 24, 1938 - March 18, 2020
James "Duke" Cummins Dozier Jr., loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 81 on March 18th. Duke was born April 24, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas to J. "Bud" Cummins and Harriet Chapman Dozier. He served in the U.S. Army then attended the University of Colorado, graduating with a degree in Economics. Duke worked for Alltstate for 20 years before starting his own real estate and insurance company in Bailey, CO. He was the managing partner of Dozier Family Investors, LLLP, served on the board of the Deer Creek Metro District as well as on the board of IREA for 18 years. Service was a way of life for Duke.
Duke loved the area surrounding Bailey, calling it home for over 30 years. He especially loved hunting, fly fishing, green chile, and all the Colorado sports teams. Duke was an avid lover of travel and music, especially jazz and the "Killer" Jerry Lee Lewis.
Duke is survived by his wife Peggy, his son Will and his wife Lynn, his daughter Kathryn and her husband Paul, his son Jay and his wife Pam, 6 grandchildren: Ryan, Patrick, McKenna, Andela, Josh and Peter, his sister, Farra and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020