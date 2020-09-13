Reilly, James E.
Aug. 18, 1949 - Aug. 25. 2020
James E. Reilly, of Lakewood, passed away on August 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Trilla Reilly and nephew, Troy Reilly. Survived by Mary (Roger) Aymami, Michael (Ruth) Reilly, and Jean (Bill) Dufficy. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sept. 17, 2020, 2:00 p.m., Light of the World Catholic Church, 10306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO. Private committal at Fort Logan at a later date. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com