James E. Reilly
1949 - 2020
Reilly, James E.
Aug. 18, 1949 - Aug. 25. 2020

James E. Reilly, of Lakewood, passed away on August 25, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Trilla Reilly and nephew, Troy Reilly. Survived by Mary (Roger) Aymami, Michael (Ruth) Reilly, and Jean (Bill) Dufficy. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sept. 17, 2020, 2:00 p.m., Light of the World Catholic Church, 10306 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO. Private committal at Fort Logan at a later date. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com






Published in Denver Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
Light of the World Catholic Church
