Doyle, James Francis
11/14/45 - 3/26/19
Better know as Jim to his friends and family died peacefully, at the age of 73, on March 26, 2019 at his home in Golden, CO.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (McDonald) Doyle, two children: Anthony Doyle of Placerville, CA; and Dan Doyle of Golden, CO; sister, Donna Doyle of Elbert, CO; grandchildren: Mariah Doyle of Fredrick, CO; Anthony Doyle of Fredrick, CO; Quinn Doyle of Placerville, CA; and Lillian Doyle of Lakewood, CO. As well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents James & Sally Doyle of Denver, CO.
Jim was born on November 14, 1945 in Chicago, IL. Jim graduated from Mullen High School in 1963, married Mary McDonald in 1966, Jim began working for Denver Health (Denver General Hospital) as an ambulance driver, then moved up to be an EMT, EMT dispatcher, and concluded his 40-year career as Director of Communications, supervising Denver's 911 program.
Jim enjoyed restoring and showing his cars at car shows. Jim and Mary enjoyed their road trips on his Harley motorcycle or in their RV - with their many close friends. A golfer, a hairstylist, and a very witty individual - Jim was an admirable man.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 4, 2019