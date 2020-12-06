1/
James Francis McGinn
McGinn, James Francis

James Francis McGinn, age 65, passed at home Tuesday, November 17th, 2020.
Jim was born May 22, 1955 in Boulder, Colorado. He attended the University of Colorado where he met and later married the love of his life Jean Catherine Duersten (married 44 years) who survives him along with their two children, Lauren and Michael of Jupiter, Florida, sister Sandra Bohl, brother Pat McGinn. Jim graduated from University of Denver with Bachelor's degrees in Economics and Political Science and then moved to Florida with his wife, Jean.
Jim was a talented entrepreneur working in the construction industry for all of his professional career. Jim founded Leighton McGinn Company, General Contractors, Inc., 28 years ago in South Florida with his business partners and worked to maintain and build upon his vision into a significant commercial construction company in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties, Florida.
Jim loved travel, especially by sailboat. He loved live music and was a veracious reader.
Jim will be laid to rest at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder, Colorado with his father Francis McGinn, sister Beverly McGinn. Jim was preceded by his beloved cousin Mike McGinn, uncle Owen McGinn and mother Lydia Hall.


Published in Denver Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
