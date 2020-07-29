Ruble, James Frederick "Jim"
James "Jim" Frederick Ruble, 79, a resident of Safety Harbor, Florida, passed away July 25, 2020. Jim was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on April 4, 1941 to Jemima Irene (Martin) and Frederick James Ruble. The family moved when Jim was very young and he grew up in Adams County, Colorado.
Jim graduated from Westminster High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 17. He served at Camp Pendleton, California and Okinawa, Japan. Jim's specialty was Combat Engineering and Explosive Ordinances. He achieved the rank of Corporal, served as Squad Leader and received the Good Conduct Medal while completing numerous college courses. He loved the Marine Corps and spoke of it often throughout his life.
He met the love of his life, Marilyn Loest, while they both attended Westminster High School in Westminster, Colorado. They began their life together after Jim finished service and were married on September 1, 1963. They enjoyed nearly 57 years of friendship and love that has been an example to their children.
Jim's first priority was always his family and he made many sacrifices to ensure their wellbeing. His first two children, Michele and Jimmy, were raised in Colorado. For nine years, he served as a firefighter with the Denver Fire Department. He also worked as a carpenter and auto mechanic. In 1978, he began a long career with URS/Greiner in Denver. In 1989, he was relocated to the Tampa office and moved the family's home to Safety Harbor, Florida where his youngest, Melinda, was raised. He served 30 years with URS/Greiner before retiring as Corporate Fleet Manager in 2008.
Jim served for many years on the Fleet Management Advisory Board for Ford Motor Company which allowed him many exciting travels and fed his passion for cars. He especially loved classic cars and restored dozens over his lifetime. His most noteworthy project was building a 1932 Ford Roadster Flathead from its chassis for which he won numerous awards at local car shows.
Jim is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter, Michelle (Jeff) Bivens of Crested Butte, Colorado; son, James Harvey III (Ann) Ruble of Casper, Wyoming; and Melinda (Matt) Lewis of Tampa, Florida. He has seven grandchildren: James and Sarah Bivens; James Harvey IV and Jacob Ruble; and Emerson, Allie, and Ivey Lewis. He is also survived by his brothers, Jon (Jane) of Livingston, Texas and Dave (Nancy) of Riverton, WY; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jemima Irene and Frederick James Ruble.
A ceremony with military honors will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver at a later date. Any memorial gifts should be directed to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, Florida 33760 or suncoasthospicefoundation.org
.