Garcia, James "Jumbo"
11/22/1933 - 11/06/2019
Preceded in death by his parents, Agapita & Alfredo Garcia; siblings: Josephine Tominaga, William, Manuel, Danny, Albert Moreno, Mary Jamsay, Raymond Garcia & Martha Apolinar; daughter, Martha Namahoe & sons, Danny & George Garcia & his dog Suzy. Survived by his honey, Maria Ehret, sister Elsie Torres, brother-in-law, Henry Apolinar, children: Deborah, Thomas, James Garcia, Dawn Mirabile & Joan Garcia-Eaton; Grandkids, great grandkids, nieces & nephews. Celebration of Life Service on Sat. 12/7/19 at 2pm at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave. Arvada, CO. For James' full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 24, 2019