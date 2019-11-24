Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jumbo" Garcia


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jumbo" Garcia Obituary
Garcia, James "Jumbo"
11/22/1933 - 11/06/2019

Preceded in death by his parents, Agapita & Alfredo Garcia; siblings: Josephine Tominaga, William, Manuel, Danny, Albert Moreno, Mary Jamsay, Raymond Garcia & Martha Apolinar; daughter, Martha Namahoe & sons, Danny & George Garcia & his dog Suzy. Survived by his honey, Maria Ehret, sister Elsie Torres, brother-in-law, Henry Apolinar, children: Deborah, Thomas, James Garcia, Dawn Mirabile & Joan Garcia-Eaton; Grandkids, great grandkids, nieces & nephews. Celebration of Life Service on Sat. 12/7/19 at 2pm at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave. Arvada, CO. For James' full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -