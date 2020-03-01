Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611

James Gilchrist Alfring


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Gilchrist Alfring Obituary
Alfring, James Gilchrist
"Gil"

Gil Alfring died peace- fully at home on February 21, 2020, after a brief illness. With a kind heart and a wry sense of humor, Gil lived in his mountain life to the fullest. Gil was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 11, 1949, to James Gilchrist Alfring and Mary Ella Jones Alfring. Alone with his two sisters, Dessa Anne Morrow (Gary) and Virginia Jane Kalbach (Joseph), the family spent their childhood summers at Rancho Milo, the Estes Park, Colorado home of their maternal grandmother. These memories of Colorado never left the family.
Gil attended Carnegie Mellon University. His love and passion for photography eventually took him to upstate New York's Apeiron Workshops. He then moved to Evergreen, Colorado in the early 1970's, where he met and married Tama Hughes in 1979. They had two children, Laura Elizabeth ALfring (Brian Coughlin) and James Mile Alfring (Jamie) and born in the past few years, three grandchildren: twins, Maya and Teagan Alfring Coughlin and Jones Alfring.
Gil moved back to St. Louis in 1982 for seven years, working at the family business, Interstate Supply Company. He then returned to Colorado to manage several real estate properties. Gil enjoyed skiing, camping, boating, traveling, piloting his trike airplane, and rebuilding old cards. He loved family and friends, his dogs, and the mountains.
A Celebration of Gil's life will be held in June.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -