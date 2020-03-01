|
|
Alfring, James Gilchrist
"Gil"
Gil Alfring died peace- fully at home on February 21, 2020, after a brief illness. With a kind heart and a wry sense of humor, Gil lived in his mountain life to the fullest. Gil was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 11, 1949, to James Gilchrist Alfring and Mary Ella Jones Alfring. Alone with his two sisters, Dessa Anne Morrow (Gary) and Virginia Jane Kalbach (Joseph), the family spent their childhood summers at Rancho Milo, the Estes Park, Colorado home of their maternal grandmother. These memories of Colorado never left the family.
Gil attended Carnegie Mellon University. His love and passion for photography eventually took him to upstate New York's Apeiron Workshops. He then moved to Evergreen, Colorado in the early 1970's, where he met and married Tama Hughes in 1979. They had two children, Laura Elizabeth ALfring (Brian Coughlin) and James Mile Alfring (Jamie) and born in the past few years, three grandchildren: twins, Maya and Teagan Alfring Coughlin and Jones Alfring.
Gil moved back to St. Louis in 1982 for seven years, working at the family business, Interstate Supply Company. He then returned to Colorado to manage several real estate properties. Gil enjoyed skiing, camping, boating, traveling, piloting his trike airplane, and rebuilding old cards. He loved family and friends, his dogs, and the mountains.
A Celebration of Gil's life will be held in June.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020