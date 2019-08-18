Home

Faith Lutheran Church
10000 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Albuquerque, CO
James Hersey


1931 - 2019
James Hersey Obituary
Hersey, James
September 21, 1931 - August 8, 2019

James Merrill Hersey,
beloved husband,
father, grandfather,
and great grandfather passed away on August 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Phyllis, daughters Susan Carmody of San Diego, Karen Ellingboe and husband Brad, Ann Campbell and husband Roger all of Albuquerque, and daughter-in-law Becky Hersey of Parker, Colorado, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Steven Hersey and son-in-law Jerry Carmody.
Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jim was raised in Independence, Iowa and attended Cornell College and the University of Iowa Medical School. After medical school, he and Phyllis moved to Denver where he practiced Ophthalmology for 35 years. In retirement, he regularly volunteered at the homeless shelter in downtown Denver and made two medical mission trips to the Philippines. Active in his church, Jim served twice as president of the congregation of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lakewood, Colorado. In 2008 he and Phyllis moved to Albuquerque.
Jim loved skiing, golfing, hiking, tennis, and traveling especially to Hawaii and was an avid Denver Bronco and Rockies fan. He will always be remembered for his love of family and his willingness to help others. A memorial service will be held on Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 am at Faith Lutheran Church in Albuquerque. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Parkinson Foundation.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019
