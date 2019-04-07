|
|
Cuneo, Father James J.
04/18/1937 - 04/01/2019
Lt. Col.
Father James J. Cuneo, 81, of Arvada, CO was called home to God on April 1, 2019. He was born in North Denver on April 18, 1937. He entered St. Thomas Seminary and was ordained a priest on May 25, 1963. Father served worldwide as a Chaplain in the US Air Force for 20 years. Father Cuneo is preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Marie P. (Gallagher) Cuneo: sister, Patricia (Cuneo) Nelson and brother-in-law, Loyd Nelson. He is survived by his brothers, Robert (Georgiann) Cuneo, Richard (Debbie) Cuneo, and Don (Edie) Cuneo, and sister, Theresa (John) Cuneo-Hefner. Also, survived by a devoted friend of many years, David Mesarich and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation at 4 pm, followed by Vigil/Rosary at 6:30 pm, on Wednesday, April 10 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Ave., Arvada, CO. Funeral Mass on Thursday, April 11 at 10 am at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 1530 Logan St., Denver, CO. Interment following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 3629 West 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80211.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019