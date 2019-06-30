|
Waters, James J.
Jim
02/23/1940 - 06/25/2019
James J. Waters, 79, passed away peacefully at home on June 25th, 2019 following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. Jim was born in Kansas City, MO, the son of Helene and Jim Waters. He graduated from Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, MO, attended Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, and ultimately graduated magna cum laude in 1961 from Regis University, Denver, CO with a BA degree in Philosophy and French. He subsequently earned a Master's degree in philosophy from the University of Montreal, Montreal, P.Q., Canada.
PROFESSIONAL LIFE
Returning from Montreal to Denver, Jim joined the teaching faculty at Regis and, in addition to his teaching position, was appointed coach of the school ski team. He then took his skiing to a new level by founding the Buffalo Ski Club for Kids at Mary Jane ski area. The Club motto was "Ski with the best."
Jim started his professional life as a financial analyst and adviser with Bache and Co. in Denver. After working with a number of New York stock exchange member firms, he became an independent Registered Investment Adviser managing his own firm for over 43 years. As a university accredited instructor, he was invited to teach courses in personal finance and pension asset management at the University of Denver and Regis University and as a frequent guest lecturer around the country.
Jim developed a keen appreciation and admiration for law enforcement for which he was awarded an Honorable Captain Badge from the Denver Police Department for his gratis work for the Department. He worked with the trustees of the Denver Police Orphans Fund, Citizens Appreciate Police Board, 100 Club of Denver, the DPD Use of Force Committee, office of the District Attorney Criminal Victims Compensation Fund and, most importantly, as a trusted financial adviser to countless police officers regarding their retirement finances.
PERSONAL LIFE
Jim and Sue were married for 33 years during which time they jointly and gracefully raised their blended family. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue, their children Sean Waters, Jennifer Pearson, Toby Waters, Megan Self, David Self and six grandchildren.
Jim treasured his time with Sue, their adult friends and their children and grandchildren. He had wanderlust for all things French, most notably the language and France's wonderful cities. His inquisitive mind, strong appreciation for classical music and passion for fly fishing streams in Montana and Colorado were insatiable.
Family and friends will remember him for his kind soul, witty sense of humor and enduring smile.
Donations in memory of Jim can be made to any of the following organizations: Halcyon Hospice & Palliative Care, Colorado Ceasefire, Citizens Appreciate Police, Alliance Française de Denver.
Published in Denver Post from June 30 to July 7, 2019