James Jim Canavan


1950 - 2019
James Jim Canavan Obituary
Jim Canavan, age 68, passed away this January, 2019. He was a Denver native, born in 1950 and worked for the City and County of Denver for 45 years. Survivors include his wife Ann; children Amy, Jimmy, and Elizabeth (son-in-law Matt); grandsons Max, Leo and Marco; and siblings Ann Kientz, Pat Canavan, Katie Iacino and Mary Lee Hanson. Services will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019. For location and time, call (303) 757 1238. In lieu of flowers, donate to the American Red Cross.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 5, 2019
