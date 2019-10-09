|
Hutcheson, Dr. James Kent
November 8, 1940 - October 4, 2019
Social Entrepreneur, Community Leader and Minister
Dr. James Kent Hutcheson was an incredible man of vision, faith and perseverance. Kent founded Colorado Uplift, Elevate USA, and Urban Youth Ministries. His impact and legacy has been felt globally, and all who know him are eternally challenged by his vision and mission. Despite his 13 year battle with Leukemia, he still had a contagious smile. In 1958, at South High School the Denver Post presented Kent the MVP Gold Helmet award. He went on to play football at Wheaton College and then catalyzed The Great Commission Training Centers in Asia which then multiplied throughout the globe. He then returned home to impact Denver's Urban challenges, creating Colorado's most successful inner city youth program which has been recognized locally and nationally countless times. He passes the torch to his precious wife of 53 years, Diane, his children Shauna, Jon, James and eight grandchildren. He will be profoundly missed but we are all celebrating, Kent most of all, his home going to be with his savior and Lord, Jesus Christ. His memoir, 'A Most Incredible Adventure' will be Available on Amazon in November, but you can download this amazing book at http://bit.ly/2Vmld9R today. Kent's memorial will be at Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church, Saturday, October 12th at 11:00am. In lieu of gifts, please consider a donation to the organizations he loved: Colorado Uplift, 400 W. 48th Avenue Suite 250 Denver (coloradouplift.org), CO 80216, Urban Youth Ministries, PO Box 460429 Aurora, CO 80046 (uyministries.org) or Elevate USA, 5310 Ward Road Suite G-05, Arvada, CO 80002 (www.elevatetheusa.org).
