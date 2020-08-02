King, James "Jim"
07/17/1948 - 07/23/2020
James "Jim" King passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 23 2020, six days after his 72nd birthday. The son of the late Lowell and Doris King, Jim was a Colorado native and lifelong resident. He is survived and deeply loved by his daughter Laura King (Ravi Mangal), brother Robert King (Rose-Mary), nephew Adam King (Melody), several cousins and countless friends and colleagues.
Jim was one of the preeminent experts on mining and natural resources law in Colorado. He was a lawyer for over 40 years and a major figure in the Colorado legal community. He served on the Colorado Bar Association's Title Standards Committee and in various leadership roles, including President, for the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation. He was known throughout his career for his mentorship, legal expertise, and wisdom.
Jim was a devoted and beloved father; his daughter, Laura, was the center of his life. Jim and Laura shared a special bond and many memorable road trips together. Jim was a source of wisdom and strength throughout Laura's life.
Jim loved being in the mountains and was an avid Colorado history buff. He was known for his intelligence and dry sense of humor and kept those around him on their toes and laughing until the very end of his life. Jim was known for his dedication to those he loved and kept a tight group of valued family, friends, and colleagues.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Jim's life will be postponed until next year. The family will hold a small, private ceremony August 1 in South Denver. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's honor can be made to History Colorado and the Jim King Scholarship Fund through the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation. Please visit Jim's full obituary and share memories with the family at www.horancares.com/obituary/JamesJim-King