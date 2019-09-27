|
DeAndrea, James L.
"Jim"
March 21, 1934 - September 23, 2019
Jim is survived by his sons; Len (Brenda) and Jim (Cindy), grandchildren; Alissa (Johnny), Jimmy, Rhianne (Scott) and Nathan, great grandchildren; Dominic, Evie and Blake. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Dee. Visitation will be from 4-7, Rosary beginning at 7 on Sunday, 9/29 at the Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, 12801 W. 44th Ave. Funeral Mass on Monday 9/30, beginning at 1:30 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 W. 58th Ave., Arvada, CO 80002.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019