James Larson
1925 - 2020
James was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and more to the many people whose lives he graced and enriched. James proudly served in the US Navy during WWII as a member of the amphibious forces and was in the first wave landing at Okinawa. He was an educator/principal in DPS and the mutual manager for Mile High Kennel Club. James inspired many young people to launch, pursue and succeed in their careers. He was an active member of Mother of God Church. James was preceded in death by his loving wife Theresa Larson (CdeBaca), daughter Denise Larson, and sons Christopher Larson and John Larson. James is survived by children Diane Wieder, Donna Kenney, David Larson; grandchildren Daniel, Nicholas, Christine, Matthew, Kellene, Gina, Madeleine, Loren; and great granddaughters Emma, Louise, and Ophelia. Emma misses her "Papa's chocolate drops and funny jokes". Our family will always miss the special moments and love he added to our lives. Services will be arranged at Fort Logan Cemetery with a celebration of his life following.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
