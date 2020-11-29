McClain, James Lee
James Lee (Jim) McClain, age 84, of Denver, CO passed away on November 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Magnolia, MO on May 25, 1936. He grew up in Manzanola, CO where he met his wife, Mary Ann, whom he cherished for 63 years of marriage.
After high school, he joined the US Air Force and served for four years as a Sargent stationed in Japan. After leaving the Air Force, Jim and Mary Ann moved to Park Hill in Denver, where he started his own business, Western Advertising.
In 1961 and 1964 Leanne and James Lee Jr. (Jamie) -respectively- were born. Jim spent most of his time working on growing his business and being a part of the SERTOMA and Denver Quarter Back clubs. Go Broncos!
After retirement, Jim started travelling the world with Mary Ann. They spent their winters travelling and enjoyed summers in Pinedale, WY with the grandkids. After retirement, he also found a new love, riding his bike. He began working with bike trip companies to lead tours around North America and also started teaching indoor cycling classes at the Schlessman Family YMCA. He continued to ride his bike well into his 80's and was very proud of his octogenarian status.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, his daughter, Leanne, his grandkids, Mariah (Dan) Mumm, Hattie, Jamie, and Jack, his sisters Mary Jane and Carolyn, his brothers-in-law Jim Eckerdt and Lanny Munson, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents James William and Vernie Irene McClain and his son James Lee McClain Jr.
A celebration of life will be held in 2021 when it is safe to gather. The family appreciates all of the kind thoughts and gestures from those who have reached out during this difficult time, and if you are able please donate to the Schlessman Family YMCA in Jim's honor at this link: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/JimMcClain?invite=true