Longwell, James
"Jim"
6/19/43 - 10/19/19
Engineer
James Alan Longwell, 76, of Elizabeth, CO, passed away October 19, 2019 peacefully in his sleep, at home, with his family be his side. He was born June 19, 1943 to Paul and Edith (Blackley) Longwell in California.
James graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1965, and was an engineer with Glass Seal Corporation for many years. Later in life, he enjoyed working on his ranch, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time at his cabin. He is survived by his daughters Christine Campbell and Suzanne Longwell. A celebration of life will take place 10:30AM, Monday, November 4, at Mt Zion Lutheran Church, 750 Cantril Street, Castle Rock, CO, 80104.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019