Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Mt Zion Lutheran Church
750 Cantril Street
Castle Rock, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Longwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Longwell


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Longwell Obituary
Longwell, James
"Jim"
6/19/43 - 10/19/19
Engineer

James Alan Longwell, 76, of Elizabeth, CO, passed away October 19, 2019 peacefully in his sleep, at home, with his family be his side. He was born June 19, 1943 to Paul and Edith (Blackley) Longwell in California.
James graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1965, and was an engineer with Glass Seal Corporation for many years. Later in life, he enjoyed working on his ranch, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time at his cabin. He is survived by his daughters Christine Campbell and Suzanne Longwell. A celebration of life will take place 10:30AM, Monday, November 4, at Mt Zion Lutheran Church, 750 Cantril Street, Castle Rock, CO, 80104.
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.